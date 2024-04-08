IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Live: Gaikwad's Fifty Powers CSK to Beat KKR by Seven Wickets

Chennai: Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's three-for and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's first half-century of the season powered Chennai Super Kings thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday.

Match Live Updates Starts From Here:

Overs 16-18 (CSK 135/3)

Shivam Dube, who came out to bat with an intention to finish the match as early as possible, hammered Varun Chakravarthy for couple of sixes and then smashed a six against pacer Vaibhav Arora before losing a wicket to him. Dhoni came out to bat at number five and took a single on the second delivery. Gaikwad hit the winnng runs as CSK beat KKR by seven wickets. Overs 11-15 (CSK 115/2)

Gaikwad and Mitchell completed a fifty partnership. Gaikwad notches up his half-century as well. KKR bowlers didn't look threatning and never seemed like they are going to take wicket. Narine raised the ray of hope with a wicket of Daryl Mitchell, but Shivam Dube smashed couple of boundaries as soon as he came on the crease. Gaikwad then smashed a boundary against Mitchell Starc to take case close to the target. It has been a very sensible chase from CSK as they played on the merit of the ball and never ever played any ramp shot or risky shots to do something different. Overs 7-10 (CSK 81/1)

Mitchell put the Narine under pressure in his first over, smashing him for a six and four. But then, CSK batters didn't look in a hurry and are happy taking singles and doubles. CSK cruising towards victory at the moment. They have a big advantage of knowing what the target is, so there's no need to go that hard on a pitch where ball-striking isn't that easy. Can afford to just knock it around. There's dew on the outfield too, making it even easier for them. Overs 1-6 (CSK 52/1)

CSK started off steadily as both the batter gave some respect to the opposition bowlers and assessed the conditions. Starc looked in discomfort after his over and Rachin Ravindra seized the opportunity and broke the shackles with a couple of fours against Starc. Rachin then tried to loft one over the long-on fielder but didn't get the distance. Gaikwad hit three fours in Anukul Roy's over, who bowled the final over of the powerplay. Mitchell got a lifeline when Ramandeep Singh dropped a catch at square-leg on the bowling of Vaibhav Arora. Overall, CSK won the power play scoring 52 off the first six overs in the chase of 138 and lost only one wicket of Rachin.

END OF KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS INNINGS: