IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Live: Gaikwad's Fifty Powers CSK to Beat KKR by Seven Wickets

Chennai: Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's three-for and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's first half-century of the season powered Chennai Super Kings thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday.
- Overs 16-18 (CSK 135/3)
Shivam Dube, who came out to bat with an intention to finish the match as early as possible, hammered Varun Chakravarthy for couple of sixes and then smashed a six against pacer Vaibhav Arora before losing a wicket to him. Dhoni came out to bat at number five and took a single on the second delivery. Gaikwad hit the winnng runs as CSK beat KKR by seven wickets.
- Overs 11-15 (CSK 115/2)
Gaikwad and Mitchell completed a fifty partnership. Gaikwad notches up his half-century as well. KKR bowlers didn't look threatning and never seemed like they are going to take wicket. Narine raised the ray of hope with a wicket of Daryl Mitchell, but Shivam Dube smashed couple of boundaries as soon as he came on the crease. Gaikwad then smashed a boundary against Mitchell Starc to take case close to the target. It has been a very sensible chase from CSK as they played on the merit of the ball and never ever played any ramp shot or risky shots to do something different.
- Overs 7-10 (CSK 81/1)
Mitchell put the Narine under pressure in his first over, smashing him for a six and four. But then, CSK batters didn't look in a hurry and are happy taking singles and doubles. CSK cruising towards victory at the moment. They have a big advantage of knowing what the target is, so there's no need to go that hard on a pitch where ball-striking isn't that easy. Can afford to just knock it around. There's dew on the outfield too, making it even easier for them.
- Overs 1-6 (CSK 52/1)
CSK started off steadily as both the batter gave some respect to the opposition bowlers and assessed the conditions. Starc looked in discomfort after his over and Rachin Ravindra seized the opportunity and broke the shackles with a couple of fours against Starc. Rachin then tried to loft one over the long-on fielder but didn't get the distance. Gaikwad hit three fours in Anukul Roy's over, who bowled the final over of the powerplay. Mitchell got a lifeline when Ramandeep Singh dropped a catch at square-leg on the bowling of Vaibhav Arora. Overall, CSK won the power play scoring 52 off the first six overs in the chase of 138 and lost only one wicket of Rachin.
END OF KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS INNINGS:
- Overs 16-20 (KKR 137/9)
KKR batters decided to increase the scoring rate in the 16th over and Shreyas Iyer showed that intent by scoring a boundary in the over. But then Rinku Singh got out in the next over. Andre Russell, one of the best power hitters in the world if not the best, tried to increase the scoring rate and smashed a couple of boundaries in his short innings. He gave his wicket to Tushar Deshpande by playing one straight into the hands of Daryl Mitchell in the deep. KKR then substituted Rinku Singh with the left-arm spinner Anukunl Roy and sent him to bat at number eight, but he couldn't make any impact in the game instead Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets in the final over. So, CSK need 138 runs to win this encounter and retain their place in the top four of the points table.
- Overs 11-15 (KKR 99/5)
CSK spinners continued to threaten KKR batter with the turn and bounce they are extracting from the pitch. Theekshana understood what the Ramandeep Singh was trying to do. He first bowled some balls just outside off stump and then bowled one quicker into the stumps as Ramandeep went on the backdoot and tried to cut the ball into the gap of backward point and short third-man, but ended up exposing his stump and losing his wicket. Jadeja finished his spell with three wickets for 18 runs while Theekshana conceded 28 runs off his four overs to pick one wicket. KKR batters showed no real signs of aggression as they score only 29 runs off last five overs. It's CSK who have dictated the game after the powerplay.
- Overs 7-10 (KKR 70/4)
As soon as the powerplay ended, Gaikwad handed over the ball to their most experienced spinner Ravindra Jadeja and he picked up a wicket for CSK. Angkrish (24 off 18 balls) tried to put Jadeja under pressure, went for a reverse sweep, and never looked like he was in control of that shot. He ended up finding himself trapped in front of the stumps and lost his wicket. Jadeja didn't stop there and forced Narine to play one into the air towards the long-off fielder, who didn't make any mistake. However, Narine (27 off 20 balls) had done his job providing a blistering start to the team in the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer came out to bat at number five, but failed to stay longer on the crease. After getting beaten five times in a row against Maheesh Theekshana, Venkatesh Iyer (3 off 8 balls) tried to pull one into the gap of deep mid-wicket and long on, but Daryl Mitchell picked a well-running catch in the deep to get rid of him as Jadeja picked his third wicket of the day. If the powerplay went to the visitors, CSK bounced back strongly with three crucial wickets and conceded only 14 runs off the last four overs.
- Overs 1-6 (KKR 56/1)
KKR didn't get the start they would have wanted as they lost their in-form wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt on the first ball of the innings. However, rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Sunil Narine took the charge and smashed CSK pacers all over the park. Right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande went for 19 runs in his second over. Shardul Thakur, who is playing his first match of the season, and Maheesh Theekshana also leaked some runs in their respective first overs. Raghuvanshi looked aggressive but compose while batting in the middle. Overall, despite losing Salt early, KKR win the first phase of the innings. Kolkata reached the target they would have set to achieve in the powerplay and no real damage done by CSK bowlers.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
- Toss
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opt to field against Kolkata Knight Riders.
