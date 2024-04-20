'Can Cause Temporary Hearing Loss': de Kock’s Wife Receives Warning As MS Dhoni Enters Ground

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

MS Dhoni played a cameo of unbeaten 28 runs from nine balls.

MS Dhoni’s cameo of unbeaten 28 runs from nine balls in the match against Lucknow Super Giants created a lot of buzz on Saturday. Quinton de Kock’s wife Sasha de Kock also revealed the sound level during his knock indicating the popularity Dhoni has in the country.

Lucknow: When MS Dhoni walked into bat in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, the whole stadium was buzzing. Quinton de Kock’s wife shared the sound levels when the batter walked in to bat through her Instagram story which indicated the huge popularity the former Indian captain enjoys.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 28 runs from just nine deliveries and his knock was laced with a couple of sixes. His innings helped the team put 176/6 on the scoreboard. The Indian skipper enjoys a huge fanbase in the country and it is always evident whenever he walks in to bat in the middle.

Quinton de Kock’s wife also depicted the popularity of Dhoni by sharing a picture on her Instagram story which revealed that the sound level had touched 95 decibels as soon as he walked in. However, the message showcased on the smartwatch caught everyone’s attention. It further revealed that just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss.

Quinton de Kock's wife shared decibel levels when Dhoni came in to bat.
Screenshot from Quinton de Kock's wife smartwatch.

"Loud environment. Sound levels hit 95 decibels. Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss," read the note on the smartwatch of Sasha de Kock.

Dhoni entertained the spectators with some brilliant power-hitting as it also reminded the audiences of his vintage version. LSG chased the target set by CSK with ease as both their openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul scored fifties. The opening partnership set the foundation for the win and the franchise won by eight wickets as a result.

Read More

  1. MS Dhoni Becomes Second Player To Score 5000 Runs For Chennai Super Kings
  2. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni in Spotlight as CSK and MI Resume Rivalry in New Era
  3. IPL 2024: ‘Ruturaj Has Taken Over From God’, Michael Vaughan On Dhoni’s Presence In CSK
Last Updated :Apr 20, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.