'Can Cause Temporary Hearing Loss': de Kock’s Wife Receives Warning As MS Dhoni Enters Ground

Lucknow: When MS Dhoni walked into bat in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, the whole stadium was buzzing. Quinton de Kock’s wife shared the sound levels when the batter walked in to bat through her Instagram story which indicated the huge popularity the former Indian captain enjoys.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 28 runs from just nine deliveries and his knock was laced with a couple of sixes. His innings helped the team put 176/6 on the scoreboard. The Indian skipper enjoys a huge fanbase in the country and it is always evident whenever he walks in to bat in the middle.

Quinton de Kock’s wife also depicted the popularity of Dhoni by sharing a picture on her Instagram story which revealed that the sound level had touched 95 decibels as soon as he walked in. However, the message showcased on the smartwatch caught everyone’s attention. It further revealed that just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss.

Screenshot from Quinton de Kock's wife smartwatch.

"Loud environment. Sound levels hit 95 decibels. Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss," read the note on the smartwatch of Sasha de Kock.

Dhoni entertained the spectators with some brilliant power-hitting as it also reminded the audiences of his vintage version. LSG chased the target set by CSK with ease as both their openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul scored fifties. The opening partnership set the foundation for the win and the franchise won by eight wickets as a result.