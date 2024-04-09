IPL 2024: ‘Ruturaj Has Taken Over From God’, Michael Vaughan On Dhoni’s Presence In CSK

Hyderabad: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has opined that Ruturaj Gaikwad is finding it difficult to fill the massive shoes of MS Dhoni while captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK are playing the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad as the baton was passed to him by MS Dhoni before the resumption of the season. CSK have won three matches while losing two games so far in the tournament and they are placed at the fourth position in the points table. Gaikwad recently revealed that Dhoni had told him to be prepared for the captaincy of the side.

Reflecting on Ruturaj’s captaincy, Vaughan said that he has taken over from god.

"He has taken over from a God. This situation is like Sir Alex Ferguson is still in the dressing room when the new manager comes in. MS Dhoni is still there. It must be so hard. It is difficult to captain MS but I think it is MS who took that decision to step aside,” he said on Cricbuzz.

“I am yet to see Ruturaj look completely in control in the middle. The only advice I would give him is to focus on getting as many runs as you possibly can. If he can do that, I think his team will be in a better position and that's the only way he can get that feel-good factor if the team wins.”

Gaikwad’s batting hasn’t been very good this season with the right-handed batter managing to muster only 155 runs from five matches with an average of 38.75.