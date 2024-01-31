Loading...

India wouldn't have lost Hyderabad Test under Virat Kohli's captaincy, opines Michael Vaughan

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

Updated : Jan 31, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Vaughan said that India wouldn't have lost Hyderabad Test under Kohli's captaincy.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has opined that the Indian team wouldn't have lost the first Test against England in Hyderabad if Virat Kohli had captained the side. He also rated Rohit Sharma's leadership in the fixture to be average.

Hyderabad: Thanks to some heroics from Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope in the first Test of the five-match series against India, the visitors won the game by 28 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Indian side was in a strong position taking a lead of 190 runs, but they lost grip on the game as the batters put out a disappointing show in teh second innings. Also, Ollie Pope took the game away from the hosts by using sweeps and reverse sweeps against spinners effectively.

Reflecting on the defeat suffered by the Men in Blue, former England batter Michael Vaughan has stated that the team wouldn't have faced a loss with Virat Kohli at the helm.

"They missed Virat Kohli's captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat's captaincy that week, India wouldn't have lost the game," Vaughan said on YouTube channel 'Club Prairie Fire'.

He also criticised Rohit's captaincy saying it was average as the Indian batter wasn't proactive with his bowling changes.

"Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely. I thought Rohit Sharma's captaincy was very, very average. I thought he was so reactive, I don't think he maneuvered his field or was proactive with his bowling changes. And he didn't have any answer to Ollie Pope's sweeps or reverse sweeps," Vaughan had written in his column for 'The Telegraph'.

Kohli stepped down from the leadership of the Indian team after India's tour to South Africa in 2022 after a decent run during which the Indian team attained the top spot in the ICC rankings.

