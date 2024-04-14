MS Dhoni Becomes Second Player To Score 5000 Runs For Chennai Super Kings

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful captain of the tournament, became the second player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to amass 5,000 runs in T20 cricket history. He reached to the landmark in his 217th innings for the franchise when he scored his fourth during the clash between CSK and Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful captains of the tournament, became the second player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to amass 5,000 runs in T20 cricket history. He reached to the landmark in his 217th innings for the franchise when he whacked a six in the last over against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the second player to amass 5,000 runs for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He achieved this incredible feat during the clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

Dhoni reached this remarkable milestone as he smacked a six over mid-off against Hardik Pandya after coming in the middle. The MI pacer welcomed him with a full delivery and the former Indian skipper sent it flying into the stands with a powerful hit. He took 217 innings to complete 5,000 runs while former CSK player Suresh Raina had taken only 173 innings. Before this encounter, the 42-year-old had racked up 4996 runs at an average of 39.03, striking at 138.08. He also holds the record for scoring second most fifties for CSK as he has 23 half-centuries under his belt.

The wicket-keeper batter also holds the record for smashing the most sixes (239) while placed second in the list of hitting the most fours (348) after Suresh Raina.

Currently, Suresh Raina holds the record of scoring the most runs for the franchise with 5529 runs which have come at an average of 33.1 and at a strike rate of 138.91 including a couple of centuries and 38 half-centuries, the most by any player for CSK.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni in Spotlight as CSK and MI Resume Rivalry in New Era
  2. IPL 2024: ‘Ruturaj Has Taken Over From God’, Michael Vaughan On Dhoni’s Presence In CSK
  3. 'Mahi Abhi Bhi Maar Raha Hai': Fans Erupt in Joy After Vintage MS Dhoni's Cameo Against DC
Last Updated :Apr 14, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.