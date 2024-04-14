MS Dhoni Becomes Second Player To Score 5000 Runs For Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the second player to amass 5,000 runs for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He achieved this incredible feat during the clash between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.

Dhoni reached this remarkable milestone as he smacked a six over mid-off against Hardik Pandya after coming in the middle. The MI pacer welcomed him with a full delivery and the former Indian skipper sent it flying into the stands with a powerful hit. He took 217 innings to complete 5,000 runs while former CSK player Suresh Raina had taken only 173 innings. Before this encounter, the 42-year-old had racked up 4996 runs at an average of 39.03, striking at 138.08. He also holds the record for scoring second most fifties for CSK as he has 23 half-centuries under his belt.

The wicket-keeper batter also holds the record for smashing the most sixes (239) while placed second in the list of hitting the most fours (348) after Suresh Raina.

Currently, Suresh Raina holds the record of scoring the most runs for the franchise with 5529 runs which have come at an average of 33.1 and at a strike rate of 138.91 including a couple of centuries and 38 half-centuries, the most by any player for CSK.