Posters Threatening To Kill Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Found in Bengal's Uluberia

Uluberia: Posters threatening to kill Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee have triggered panic in Uluberia just ahead of Lok Sabha polls, scheduled here for May 20.

On information, local police reached Mansatla of Uluberia this morning and removed the posters. Also, an investigation has been initiated to determine as to who had put up the posters and all those who are involved in the act.

In view of the upcoming polls, the posters have sparked tension in the area and left police in an uncomfortable situation.

According to police sources, the posters read "I will kill Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek by knocking them over by car. Everyone will light lamps in their memory. I have a secret letter, read it."

The posters, written in green ink, were found in Phuleswar area of Mansatla this morning.

As the place where the posters were found is rural, it is assumed that CCTV cameras will not be available for examination. Police said it seems that the posters were put up last night by taking advantage of the darkness. They have ruled out possibility of Maoist links in the incident.

"All the angles are being investigated," an officer of the local police station said.

