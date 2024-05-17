'Babua Found Bua from Bengal; INDIA Leaders Daydream to Be PM': Modi Poll Dig at Akhilesh, Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pokes fun at Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee at a rally in UP (ANI)

Barabanki: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday poked fun at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeting two leaders like other leaders of the INDIA bloc, who he said, are 'daydreaming' to become Prime Ministers.

“They have even left behind Mungeri Lal when it comes to day dreaming. Babua (Akhilesh) has found a new Bua from West Bengal who has assured them of outside support. They are already disintegrating and their sole purpose is to create disturbances,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Barabanki.

He said that a Congress leader had announced in Raebareli that the voters would be electing a Prime Minister from the constituency. “This has made the SP leaders disheartened. Will you waste your vote for such people? Can you expect development from such people? You need a ‘damdar sarkar’ to ensure speedy development and for this – it is only kamal,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the work of the INDIA bloc MPs would be to compete with each other in abusing Modi. “If you need an employee, you will look for one who has the ability. You will not employ one who can only abuse,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he had come to seek the blessings of the people and he assured that he would repay the debt of love by working harder. “I am ready for a hat trick and we will work for all sections of society,” he said.

He further said that if the Ram Mandir could be built after a struggle of 500 years, ‘it was because of the strength of your vote’. “Congress and SP first put Lord Ram in a tent and then said that a hospital or Dharamsala should be constructed there instead of the temple. I have come to know that Congress is preparing to overturn the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Mandir and use a bulldozer over it. They should learn from Yogi Adityanath how to use the bulldozer judiciously,” he said.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people to ensure that deposits of the opposition members should be forfeited in the ongoing elections. He said that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it would strengthen its vote bank by taking away the reservation from SC/ST, Adivasis and OBCs and will give it to their voters as part of the appeasement policy.

“The one who went to jail in the fodder scam is saying that their entire vote bank should get the benefit of reservation. When I try to expose their intentions, they blame me for polarising elections,” he pointed out.