Australian Open: Jannik Sinner stuns Novak Djokovic to enter final

Melbourne: Jannik Sinner toppled Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic on Friday in the semifinal of the Australian Open by 6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena.

Coming into the semifinal of the Australian Open, there were high hopes from Novak Djokovic to win the contest. However, Sinner had other plans in his mind and he showed his intent right from the start. The Italian athlete broke two serves of Djokovic in the opening set and allowed his opponent to win only one game throughout the set. He emerged triumphant in the set by 6-1 as a result. Sinner continued his momentum in the next set as well. He broke Djokovic's serve in third and seventh game of the set to win it by a score of 6-3. Sinner was heading for a win but the Serb star then hinted at a comeback by showing an much improved game in the next set and winning it.

The third set went into the tiebreak and the World No. 1 won it to orchestrate a comeback into the encounter. Sinner then shunted down the possibility of Djokovic's comeback in the fourth set breaking his opponents' serve on the fourth game. He then maintained his lead and a victory in the fourth set took him in his first-ever Australian Open final.

Also, Sinner has become the fourth player to beat Djokovic in Melbourne since 2011 after Stan Wawrinka, Denis Istomin and Hyeon Chung.