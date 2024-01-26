Loading...

Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski win the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open

By PTI

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Poland's Jan Zielinski won the mixed doubles title in the Australian Open on Friday.

Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Poland's Jan Zielinski won the mixed doubles title in the Australian Open on Friday. The pair beat Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and Neal Skupski of Britain in a closely fought contest to lift the silverware.

Melbourne (Australia): Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Poland's Jan Zielinski are the Australian Open mixed doubles champions after beating Desirae Krawczyk of the United States and Neal Skupski of Britain 6-7 (5), 6-4, 11-9 on Friday.

It was the first championship final of the 15-day tournament that began Jan. 14. Hsieh and Zielinski led 4-0 in the match tiebreaker before Krawczyk and Skupski fought back. The teams were tied 7-7, 8-8 and 9-9 before the winners pulled away with the final two points.

Hsieh has a chance for a second title she will play in the women's doubles final at Melbourne Park with Elise Mertens on Sunday. The mixed doubles win Friday was her seventh major doubles title, including four women's doubles titles at Wimbledon. I thought it was a really tough match, but we made it," Hsieh said at the trophy presentation. But I thank you so much for the great match. It was really fun on court to play against you guys.

Krawczyk was attempting to complete the career Grand Slam in mixed doubles. She won Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022 with Skupski and the French Open and U.S. Open, both in 2021, with Joe Salisbury.

