Rohan Bopanna and Joshna Chinappa selected for Padma Shri award

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

After rising to the number 1 spot in the men's doubles ranking thanks to his stellar performance in the Australian Open, Rohan Bopanna has added one more achievement to his illustrious career by being shortlisted for Padma Shri.

New Delhi: Rohan Bopanna is carving out a niche with his impeccable run in the Australian Open 2024 and to add to his electrifying advance, he will be feted with the Padma Shri by the President of India along with six other athletes including Joshna Chinappa.

Bopanna recently rose to the Numero Uno spot in the men's doubles rankings and the Padma Shri adds another feather to his illustrious cap.

The Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. The award is conferred for outstanding contributions in any field.

The Indian Tennis star is set to become oldest number one in the latest rankings to be updated next week. He will also have a chance to clinch the Australian Open title on Saturday when he takes the court with Matthew Ebden in the Grand Finale.

Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa has won multiple medals at Asian Games and is a two-time CWG medalist. Also, she has bagged four medals at World Championships.

Other shortlisted athletes include hockey player Harbinder Singh and Uday Deshpande, who is a practitioner of Mallakhmab. Archer Purima Mahtao, who is silver medalist at 1998 Commonwealth Games. Para badminton coach Gaurav Khanna and Para swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia are other names who will receive honour for their achievements in the other sports.

