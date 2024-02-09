AUS vs WI: David Warner Becomes First Australian Cricketer to Feature in 100 Matches across Formats

Hobart (Australia): Swashbuckling opener David Warner became the first Australian and third overall player to feature in over 100 international matches in all three formats of the game. He achieved this feat during the first T20I against West Indies at Bellerive Oval here.

Warner joined former skipper Aaron Finch (103) and star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (100), who have also played 100 T20I games for Australia. In the overall list of cricketers across the globe, Warner is the third man after India's star batter Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Ross Taylor to play over 100 matches across formats - Tests, ODIs and T20.

David Warner, who has won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title as skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, has also become the second player in the history of T20 cricket to hit 100 fifties after legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle (110). Notably, he is also the fourth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket with 11,930 runs to his name after Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (13,077), Alex Hales (12,002) and Virat Kohli (11,994).

Today's record cements David Warner's status as one of the greats in Australian cricket. The veteran batter is the second-highest run-getter for Australia in T20Is with 2,894 runs at an average of 32.88 after former skipper Aaron Finch, who has 3,120 runs under his belt.

Coming to the match, the 37-year-old came for a toss as skipper Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, However, Marsh will take over the captaincy when Australia take the field. Warner smashed his 25th T20I half-century on his comeback in the shortest format of the game. He made 70 off just 36 balls, including 12 fours and a six.

David Warner in his 100th Test scored double century versus South Africa, in his 100th ODI scored a century versus India and in his 100th T20I scored half century versus West Indies. He is the only player with 50 plus score in 100th Test, ODI and T20I.

The southpaw, who has now retired from Tests and ODIs, will be seen in the shortest format. He played a key role in the team's T20 World Cup triumph in 2021 earning the player-of-the-tournament award. He is also Australia's second-highest run-scorer as an opener after former stumper Adam Gilchrist in ODIs.