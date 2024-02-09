George Bailey Confirms Cameron Green "Firmly" in Frame for T20 World Cup Spot

By ANI

Published : 5 hours ago

Australia chief selector George Bailey has commented that Cameron Green is in fray for selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Australia chief selector George Bailey has commented that Cameron Green is in fray for selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He stated that the all-rounder can make his way into the Australian team on back of a solid performance in the IPL.

New Delhi [India]: Australia's chief selector George Bailey stated that all-rounder Cameron Green remains "firmly" in the thoughts of the selectors for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Green was left out of Australia's T20I series against West Indies and the 15-player squad for their upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. This series will be their final bilateral series as they gear up for the T20 World Cup which is slated to begin from June 1.

Before the highly anticipated tournament begins, Green will feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and feature for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). "If he has a prolific tournament, Green could sway the selectors and force his way into the T20 World Cup squad. Yeah, very firmly. We know he's going to go to the IPL and getting a big batch of T20 cricket in. It's a constant conversation with multi-format players, working out the priority at any given time, and making sure they get what they need but he's certainly one whose name I think, as we are finalising that 15 for the World Cup, will be firmly in the mix," Bailey said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Green made his mark in the shortest format of cricket, especially in the opening order after he slammed two quick-fire half-centuries against India after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup last year. Green lost his place in Australia's Test setup during Ashes 2023 and made a return against West Indies at the number four spot after David Warner's retirement from the format caused a reshuffle in the playing XI. Bailey hailed the 24-year-old for the attributes he possesses and said, "There's a skill set there that's unbelievable across all three formats. [We're] really confident that just continuing to expose him he'll get better and better and learn more about his game. But like any player, I don't think it's going to be a straight line - there'll be fluctuations throughout, as there always is. His last two years have been a whirlwind, I imagine, at different times. He's travelled with the team basically non-stop," he remarked.

"It's a challenge that all those players do go through, but I guess when you are younger and you get exposed to that, it can be tough. But I'm sure if you ask Cam he wouldn't have it any other way," Bailey added.

