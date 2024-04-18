Adam Gilchrist and Rohit Sharma Produce Nostalgic Moment By Vibing To Deccan Chargers’ Theme song

Hyderabad: Former Mumbai Indians captain has called his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Deccan Chargers’ theme song to be the best he has ever listened to and was seen vibing to it with former Chargers’ captain Adam Gilchrist. Rohit won the IPL title in 2009 with the former franchise which included the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds, Pragyan Ojha, and RP Singh in the lineup. The 'Hitman' revealed his affection for the theme song on a podcast of Club Prairie Fire.

"I don't think any current IPL theme song even comes close to Deccan Chargers song. I still remember that song,” he stated.

Mumbai Indians have been going through a rough patch in the current edition with just a couple of wins from six matches. Rohit has contributed with 261 runs from six matches with an average of 52.20 for the team so far.

Rohit answered many questions in the interview and also spoke about India’s campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He said that the reports of him and Kohli opening the innings are fake and anything about the opening combination is not decided yet.

"We haven't met so far, we haven't decided who'll open at the World Cup (on him and Kohli opening). In today's age, until and unless you don't hear from me, Rahul bhai or Ajit bhai, everything else is fake," he concluded.

Former Deccan Chargers’ captain Adam Gilchrist and Rohit Sharma share a special connection as he made the latter vice-captain of the side. It was a bold move from the former Australian cricketer to trust upon a 21-year-old and the move paid rich dividends very soon.