IPL 2024 | Rohit Sharma Now Has Most Runs In MI vs CSK Matches

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma created history on Sunday in the fixture against Chennai Super Kings as he became the batter to score most runs in the matches between both the teams. Coming into the game he had amassed 732 runs from 28 innings at an average of 28.15 and needed just five runs to surpass Suresh Raina in terms of most runs in the MI vs CSK matchup. Raina has 736 runs to his name with an average of 28.30 and a strike rate of 140.19.

Rohit scored the five runs in the very first over as he hit Tushar Deshpande for a boundary and then scored a single of the last two deliveries of the over. MS Dhoni is in third place with 712 runs to his name at an average of 37.47 and a strike rate of 135.61. Amabati Rayudu occupies the fourth spot in the list with 664 runs while Kieron Pollard has amassed 636 runs in the matches played between these two teams.

Rohit has been providing some attacking starts to the franchise with 156 runs across five matches at a strike rate of 167.74. The ongoing season has been productive for the Indian skipper as he has broken several records so far in the competition. The 36-year-old also became the third Indian in the IPL to take 100 catches after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli in the match against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit also bettered his record against Delhi Capitals in the latest fixture against them becoming only the second batter to rack up 1000 runs against the opposition after Virat Kohli.