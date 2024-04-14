Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Pants Come Off While Fielding In Hilarious Incident Against CSK

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma wreaked havoc with the willow in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Mumbai Indians (MI) were chasing a target of more than 200 runs. He gave a flying start to the team as it was the need of the hour with the team chasing a tough total.

However, his performance with the bat was not the only thing which drew the limelight towards him in the match. His act in the field during CSK’s batting caught a lot of attention, and it sent everyone into splits.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was batting in the 12th over and Akash Madhwal was bowling the over. He bowled a short ball to the batter and Ruturaj played a pull. However, Rohit was alert at the boundary line and he put in a run to chase the ball. The Indian skipper then put in a dive to take a catch but failed to do so. Subsequently, his pants came off and that put in a smile on everyone’s face, including Rohit himself.

Rohit has been the talk of the town since the start of the season as the leadership role was transferred to Hardik Pandya from him. The Indian skipper has received a lot of backing from the supporters after that. The hilarious incident made netizens take notice of it and react to it.

