IPL 2024 | Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 500 Sixes In T20 Cricket

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

Rohit Sharma became the first indian to hit 500 sixes in T20

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to smash 500 maximums in the shortest format of the sport. The Indian star batter was just three sixes away from the milestone before the commencement of the game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma inked his name in the record books on Sunday as he became the first Indian batter to smack 500 sixes in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the innings when Rohit hit Ravindra Jadeja for a maximum over deep mid-wicket with a slog-sweep. The well-timed shot earned him the third six of his innings and that completed the milestone for him.

Coming into the fixture, Rohit had hit 497 sixes from 431 matches. Chris Gayle is at the top of the list of the batters with the most sixes in T20 cricket with 1056 maximums to his name. Kieron Pollard has whacked 860 sixes and is second in the list while Andre Russell has 678 sixes to his name. Colin Munro has 548 maximums in the shortest format.

The opening batter is known for his sublime timing and has a knack of playing big hits with ease. Rohit has played for Mumbai Indians as well as Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

Rohit has captained Mumbai Indians in the past and led them to five titles under his leadership. This season, the captaincy was switched from him to Hardik Pandya before the start of the season. Rohit has been giving good starts to the franchise and has racked up 156 runs so far with an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 167.74.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024 | Rohit Sharma Now Has Most Runs In MI vs CSK Matches
  2. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni in Spotlight as CSK and MI Resume Rivalry in New Era
  3. Rohit Sharma Sets His Eyes On Playing In Upcoming 50-over WC, WTC final

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.