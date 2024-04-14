IPL 2024 | Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian To Hit 500 Sixes In T20 Cricket

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma inked his name in the record books on Sunday as he became the first Indian batter to smack 500 sixes in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat in the game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the innings when Rohit hit Ravindra Jadeja for a maximum over deep mid-wicket with a slog-sweep. The well-timed shot earned him the third six of his innings and that completed the milestone for him.

Coming into the fixture, Rohit had hit 497 sixes from 431 matches. Chris Gayle is at the top of the list of the batters with the most sixes in T20 cricket with 1056 maximums to his name. Kieron Pollard has whacked 860 sixes and is second in the list while Andre Russell has 678 sixes to his name. Colin Munro has 548 maximums in the shortest format.

The opening batter is known for his sublime timing and has a knack of playing big hits with ease. Rohit has played for Mumbai Indians as well as Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

Rohit has captained Mumbai Indians in the past and led them to five titles under his leadership. This season, the captaincy was switched from him to Hardik Pandya before the start of the season. Rohit has been giving good starts to the franchise and has racked up 156 runs so far with an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 167.74.