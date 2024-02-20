8-year-old Indian-origin boy from Singapore beats Polish grandmaster, breaks record

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

An eight-year-old Indian-origin boy, Ashwath Kaushik outplayed Polish Chess grandmaster Jacek Stopa to become youngest player to defeat a GM in classical chess.

An eight-year-old Indian-origin boy, Ashwath Kaushik outplayed Polish Chess grandmaster Jacek Stopa to become youngest player to defeat a GM in classical chess. The previous record was made by Serbia's Lenoid Ivanovic when he beat 60-year-old Bulgarian grandmaster Milko Popchev a few weeks earlier.

Singapore: An eight-year-old Indian-origin boy defeated Polish chess grandmaster Jacek Stopa at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to defeat a GM in classical chess. Ashwath Kaushik, who represented Singapore, defeated Stopa, who at 37 is nearly five times older than him, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The previous record was set only a few weeks earlier when Serbia's Leonid Ivanovic, who is several months older than Ashwath, beat 60-year-old Bulgarian grandmaster Milko Popchev at the Belgrade Open. Currently ranked world No. 37,338 on FIDE, the international chess federation, the Indian citizen, who moved to Singapore in 2017, said, "I felt proud of my game and how I played, especially since I was worse at one point but managed to come back from that."

Singaporean grandmaster and CEO of the Singapore Chess Federation Kevin Goh lauded Ashwath's feat on 'X', saying, "Dad is super supportive, boy is dedicated, school allows flexibility and of course he has natural talent.

"Remains to be seen how far he can go as interests can change as the boy gets older. Still, we are hopeful." Goh also joked that as he is only eight years old, Ashwath still "needs a booster cushion to reach the other side of the board".

He also attributed Ashwath's success to the "many other coaches and supporters" on his journey. Goh also hopes that Ashwath's success can inspire more children to pursue chess at a competitive level.

"I think his achievement shows that with the right amount of talent and support, a young player has every chance of achieving success in chess," Goh said.

Ashwath made waves in 2022 after emerging as a triple champion in the chess variations classic, rapid and blitz at the under-8 Eastern Asia Youth Championship. Sriram Kaushik said in a post on 'X' that his son's upset win over Stopa was "one of the proudest moments of my life".

"Special thanks to Ashwath's true pillars and his long-term, and often long-suffering coaches who have put up with him for many years through thick and thin," he was quoted as saying.

"Puzzle solving certainly (is) at the core of his board success as well," he added.

According to Goh, Ashwath's next goal is to improve his ratings and earn the title of candidate master in chess. He also aims to do well in FIDE's World Cup for youngsters later in the year.

Read More

  1. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest
  2. Gukesh Loses Three Rounds, Finishes Sixth in Play-Offs Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Challenge
  3. Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T Challenge: D Gukesh Beats GM Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren and Levon Aronian

TAGGED:

Ashwath KaushikChess GrandmasterChess Record

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.