Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest

New Delhi: Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to International Chess Federation (FIDE) president Arkady Dvorkovich and representatives of the host city during a function at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

FIDE launched the Chess Torch Relay on its 100th anniversary, a global movement aimed at celebrating the rich history of the game and bringing together the entire chess community. The Capital of Hungary, Budapest will host the 45th edition of the coveted tournament later this year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Thakur said, "Chess is an intellectual legacy that India probably offers to the world, and it is not merely a sport, but a reflection of strategic depth and philosophical wisdom. The elegant sport not only sharpens the mind but also teaches invaluable lessons of patience and resilience and takes one onto the path of intellectual pursuit of strategic mastery."

The ritual of organising the torch relay was first initiated by India in Chennai in 2022, the 44th edition, symbolising the enduring spirit of the game. As the torch travels across the globe, it will pass through several continents, serving as a beacon of inspiration for chess enthusiasts everywhere.

"India is the cradle of chess, and it is fitting that this relay starts there – where it all began," said FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

"We are honoured that this important first step is made in India, which represents not only the past of chess but also its future. I invite all chess enthusiasts to join us in celebrating the first century since FIDE was founded in the spirit of our motto – Gens Una Sumus – We Are One Family," Dvorkovich added.

Over 2,500 players had taken part in the Olympiad held in Chennai in 2022. India had finished the competition with nine medals including historic women's team bronze.

GM Viswanathan Anand, a five-time World Chess Champion, FIDE Deputy President and Hungarian chess legend GM Judit Polgarm were present on the occassion.