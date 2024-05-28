ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Trekker Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Uttarkashi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

Eleven people from West Bengal had left for Kyarkoti-Harshil trek few days ago. One of them suffered breathlessness and died due to heart attack. The District Disaster Management Officer said it has not been ascertained from where they got permission for trekking.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Uttarkashi: A West Bengal native died after allegedly suffering cardiac arrest while trekking to Dhumdharkandi in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials said on Tuesday.

An 11-member team comprising residents of West Bengal, had left for Dhumdharkandi trek from Sankri on Monday. During which, the deceased developed respiratory issues and fainted after suffering from breathlessness. The incident took place between 4 to 5 pm.

District Disaster Management Officer, Uttarkashi Devendra Patwal told over phone that the Harshil police station has been informed about the incident. "Till now, the SDRF officials have failed to obtain any written permission for trekking from the team. Thus, we are yet to ascertain from where the team got permission to trek," Patwal said. The SDRF has been put on alert by the district administration and Disaster Management Department.

An officer of Harshil police station said on May 19, a group from West Bengal had gone for trekking from Sankri to Kyarkoti-Harshil. Apart from the 11 trekkers, the team comprised one leader and his daughter, seven porters, a guide, a cook and a helper. The team has informed that one of their member died of heart attack, he said.

Earlier, in March, three persons died due to breathlessness while trekking the Velliangiri hills near Coimbatore to offer prayers at the Shiva temple.

