World Laughter Day: Laughing As A Means of Promoting Sense of Unity

Dr Madan Kataria, the pioneer of the international Laughter Yoga movement, declared World Laughter Day in 1998. One of the main objectives of this annual event is to use laughing as a means of promoting a sense of unity and global solidarity. Sincere laughter has been shown to reduce stress, release tension and enhance mental and emotional well-being on a personal level.
The Benefits of Laughter: Laughter is the Best Medicine
Laughter is a powerful medicine. It brings people together in a way that promotes healthy physical and mental changes in your body. It strengthens your immune system. It improves your mood. It reduces pain. It protects you from the harmful effects of stress. And nothing works faster or more consistently to restore balance in your mind and body than laughter. Humour makes you feel good. It lightens your burden. It gives you hope. It brings you closer to others. It keeps you grounded. It keeps you alert. It helps you to release anger and forgive earlier.
The Physical, Mental, and Social Benefits of Laughter
- Improves immunity
- Reduces the stress hormones
- Decreases pain
- Soothes nerves
- Prevent cardiac problems
- Reduces stress and anxiety
- Improves mood
- Brings happiness and zest to life
- Laughter brings people together and strengthens relationships
- Draws people
- Promotes group bonding
- Strengthens teamwork
- Helps in conflict defusing
How to bring more laughter into your life?
Your right to laugh is an essential and natural aspect of life that you were born with.
- Share a good joke or a funny story.
- Throw a gaming night for your friends.
- Play with a pet.
- Go to a 'laughter yoga' class.
- Do something silly.
- Watch a funny movie, TV show, or YouTube video.
- Play around with the kids.
- Make time for fun activities.
- Find some folks who are funny.
- Post a funny picture on social media.
- Read a funny book.
- Tell someone a funny joke.
How to Develop a Sense of Humor
- Laugh at yourself.
- Recall hilarious things that happen.
- Avoid focusing on negative things.
- Manage your stress.
- Find your inner child.
- Surround yourself with reminders to lighten up.
- Try to find fun in circumstances rather than criticising them.
Fun Facts about Laughter
- Laughter came before language.
- Rats and Chimpanzees are known to laugh.
- Laughter controls our brains.
- Laughter burns calories.
- Relationships last longer when you laugh together.