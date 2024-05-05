World Laughter Day: Laughing As A Means of Promoting Sense of Unity

Dr Madan Kataria, the pioneer of the international Laughter Yoga movement, declared World Laughter Day in 1998. One of the main objectives of this annual event is to use laughing as a means of promoting a sense of unity and global solidarity. Sincere laughter has been shown to reduce stress, release tension and enhance mental and emotional well-being on a personal level.



The Benefits of Laughter: Laughter is the Best Medicine

Laughter is a powerful medicine. It brings people together in a way that promotes healthy physical and mental changes in your body. It strengthens your immune system. It improves your mood. It reduces pain. It protects you from the harmful effects of stress. And nothing works faster or more consistently to restore balance in your mind and body than laughter. Humour makes you feel good. It lightens your burden. It gives you hope. It brings you closer to others. It keeps you grounded. It keeps you alert. It helps you to release anger and forgive earlier.

The Physical, Mental, and Social Benefits of Laughter

Improves immunity

Reduces the stress hormones

Decreases pain

Soothes nerves

Prevent cardiac problems

Reduces stress and anxiety

Improves mood

Brings happiness and zest to life

Laughter brings people together and strengthens relationships

Draws people

Promotes group bonding

Strengthens teamwork

Helps in conflict defusing

How to bring more laughter into your life?

Your right to laugh is an essential and natural aspect of life that you were born with.

Share a good joke or a funny story.

Throw a gaming night for your friends.

Play with a pet.

Go to a 'laughter yoga' class.

Do something silly.

Watch a funny movie, TV show, or YouTube video.

Play around with the kids.

Make time for fun activities.

Find some folks who are funny.

Post a funny picture on social media.

Read a funny book.

Tell someone a funny joke.

How to Develop a Sense of Humor

Laugh at yourself.

Recall hilarious things that happen.

Avoid focusing on negative things.

Manage your stress.

Find your inner child.

Surround yourself with reminders to lighten up.

Try to find fun in circumstances rather than criticising them.

Fun Facts about Laughter