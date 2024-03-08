Women's Day 2024: Ten Gender-Insensitive Phrases To Avoid At Workplace

Hyderabad (Telangana): While the number of women at the workplace is increasing, it is important to note that we have not yet completely steered clear of gender-insensitive comments at offices. Workers, irrespective of their gender, should avoid these sexist comments and move towards establishing a gender-inclusive environment at the workplace. Here are 10 phrases we should avoid at the workplace

"How do you balance work and kids?": This question presumes that women alone bear the responsibility of work-life balance, fostering discrimination.

"That is a job too well done—for a woman.": The phrase "for a woman" devalues a woman's achievements and implies that her success should be compared to a male ideal.

"Let me explain that to you again.": Mansplaining implies a woman's lack of comprehension, which is a very sexist attitude. Of course, you can aid in your colleagues' understanding, but do so without seeming patronising.

“Stop playing the ‘safety’ card to get special treatment.”: Possibly the most callous thing ever said to a woman at work among all the strange things that have been said to her. Remember that nobody desires to experience abuse. Therefore, provide taxi services for late-night shifts and shuttle buses or vehicles to send them off at the closest bus or metro station rather than berating them for taking care of themselves.

“Is it that time of the month?”: This is just another example of a sexist term used in the workplace. Besides being disrespectful, it also writes off a female coworker's response as a "overreaction." This statement is typically said by a female coworker who is upset or frustrated with something or someone else in the office.

"Relax!": Women's sentiments are invalidated when they are told to relax, and this prevents honest conversation. Recognise her feelings and work with her to find answers.

Terms like “honey, sweetie, baby.”: It is harmful to a coworker's self-worth and mental health to use sexist words at work. It is imperative to discourage statements such as "Baby, listen to me" and "Come on, honey" as they are indicative of masculine chauvinism in action. Remember, your coworker has a name.

"You should smile more.": A quintessential expression of microaggression at work is the usage of this statement. It is not appropriate to put pressure on women to smile all the time since it devalues and shows control.

"You are not just a pretty face": At first, the statement "You are not just a pretty face" could seem like a compliment. However, that's just a sexist way of saying that women can rarely be smart and attractive at the same time.

“Are you one of those feminists?”: Most men have no idea what it is like to be harassed, so please don't treat your female coworker this way. Feminism is a hard-earned movement and deserves respect. Just like other movements, it does have its shortcomings but that does not mean you use the term in a derogatory way.