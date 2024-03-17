Meet Seven-Year-Old whizkid Guru Upadhyay, Who Teaches UPSC Aspirants, B Tech Students

Hyderabad: Meet Guru Upadhyay, a seven-year-old lad, who is teaching UPSC aspirants and B Tech students. Are you wondering if you can become a lecturer even at such a young age? But, Guru Upadhyay alias Google Guru from the Vrindavan area of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, has achieved this rare feat.

He is seven years old, but he rose to the level of teaching UPSC aspirants and B Tech students. That, too, he teaches students in 14 subjects, not one or two. Guru Upadhyay from the Vrindavan area of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh became famous as Google Guru by teaching. Guru Upadhyay from Gora Nagar Colony is seen teaching students, who are preparing for UPSC, as well as students preparing for engineering exams.

He teaches students in about 14 subjects. Guru Upadhyay has been teaching since he was five years old. This bubbly talent has also recently secured a place in the Indian Book of Records. Moreover, he created a record as the youngest lecturer in the country. Guru Upadhyay is also affectionately known as Google Guru. He teaches students not only offline, but also online. He is also running a YouTube channel specially for this.

The greatness of this Google Guru (Guru Upadhyay)'s extraordinary talent reached Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, the President of Ayodhya Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. On learning this, he came to Guru's house and praised and honoured him.

When Guru was 17 months old, his parents noticed his interest in studies and his extraordinary talent. Since then, they encouraged their son and taught him civil and engineering-related subjects, which are considered the most difficult at a young age. As a result, he is currently teaching classes in a way that many young men and women can easily understand.

"Guru recently received a certificate from the India Book of Records. Guru Upadhyay teaches 14 major subjects at the age of seven to students preparing for UPSC as well as engineering exams.

He teaches not only offline, but also online. Guru answers the most difficult questions within seconds. Even Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, President of Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, appreciated my son's talent. This is a source of pride for us as parents, said Arvind Kumar Upadhyay, father of Google Guru.