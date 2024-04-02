'No to Drugs': Kerala Man on Cycling Expedition From Kanyakumari to Kashmir on Single Wheel

Karawara (Karnataka): Get over the run of the mill cycling expeditions you come across every then and now on a traditional two-wheeler cycle. A youth from Kerala has embarked on a unique and daring trip to peddle his way from Kanyakumari in south India all the way to Kashmir valley in Jammu and Kashmir up north on a one-wheeled cycle aiming to cover over 6000 kilometers in the next six months.

Kerala Man on Cycling Expedition From Kanyakumari to Kashmir on Single Wheel

Sanit along with his his expedition companions Abhishek and Tahir from Kannuru in Kerala is traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on a one-wheeled cycle to spread awareness against drugs.

Sanit, who is a civil engineer by profession, has a special ride for the expedition. He is riding only on the back of the bicycle. Sanit said that he and his two friends started the expedition in Kanyakumari on December 15 last year.

The cyclists are currently in Karawara and are on their way to Goa. So far, they have cycled 2,600 kilometers. With the message of 'Say No to Drugs', Sanit and his friends are working to create awareness along the way.

Speaking about his special cycling expedition, Sanit said that he cycles 50 to 60 kilometers on a single wheel every day on an average.

Adventure activities are decreasing among today's youth, who are often seen stuck to their smartphones and other electronic gadgets. But Sanit and his two friends are an inspiration for the youth seeking to find a break from the addictive devices for a change.

Pertinently, in February this year, a single mother of three daughters from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur undertook a solo cycling expedition from Jabalpur to Nepal via Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with a to and fro distance of around 2500 km.