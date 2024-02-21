Madhya Pradesh Single Mother of Three Daughters to Embark on Solo Cycling Expedition to Nepal

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh cyclist Seema Agarwal

Unlike normal married women who are too preoccupied with the family and household chores to think of doing anything else, Seema Agarwal, a passionate cyclist is one of those women not to be bogged down. Agarwal, who has undertaken a Kashmir-Kanyakumari solo expedition, is embarking on a solo trip to Nepal.

Jabalpur: Women usually seldom think beyond household chores after marriage. But in an inspiring story of grit and passion for cycling, a single mother of three daughters is undertaking a solo cycling expedition from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Nepal via Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with a to and fro distance of around 2500 km.

Seema Aggarwal of Jabalpur is fond of cycling. Seema believes that women get inspiration and happiness after seeing her riding a bicycle which she said is her biggest satisfaction. Aggarwal, 49 is a single mother of three daughters. At this age, women often do not even think of doing any work outside the household, but Seema Aggarwal has set a new goal in which she is going to Kathmandu by cycling from Jabalpur.

Talking to the media ahead of the expedition in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Seema said that she is going to cycle outside India for the first time. The passionate cyclist has carried a solo cycling expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari besides circumambulation of the Narmada in the past, she informed. The entire journey will be of approximately 2500 kilometers to and fro, she said.

Talking about her experience during such expeditions, Seema Agarwal said that while cycling, she often meets women who encourage her and also get inspiration towards a healthy lifestyle. “Women who I meet during my cycling expeditions think if I can do it, they can, too. If such an effort gives energy to other people, then I will keep doing this work for the rest of my life,” Seema said.

