Two Rajasthan Youth Set Out on Cycling Trip to Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh

Udaipur: In a unique initiative of devotion, two youths from Rajasthan's Udaipur on Saturday set out on a bicycle trip to Ayodhya to visit the newly consecrated Ram Temple aiming to cover 1100 km in four days.

1100 km in 4 days: 'Iron Men' Ram devotees Jitendra Patel and Rishabh Jain of Udaipur have set out on a cycle trip to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple in the city. After having darshan of Balaji at Fateh Balaji temple located at Fateh School on Saturday morning at 5:15 am, both of them left for the long journey amid chants of Shri Ram.

Cycling lovers including Mewari Runners, Udaipur Cycling Club were present on the occasion to encourage the two passionate cyclists. Cyclist Jitendra Patel said that unlike a normal race, the journey they had undertaken was not being undertaken for any material award, “but the darshan of Ram Lalla will be our biggest award”.

Cyclist Rishabh Jain said that there is a “feeling of devotion, therefore the enthusiasm is double”. “The wait of 500 years is over, we are going for darshan like true devotees,” he said.

The journey schedule: The cyclist duo said that on the first day of their trip on Saturday Feb 17, they will cycle 300 km from Udaipur to Kota, on the second day from Kota to Shivpuri 230 km, on the third day from Shivpuri to Kanpur 327 km and on the fourth day, they will cycle 220 km from Kanpur to Ayodhya to pay obeisance at the Ram temple.

The cyclists said that they got the opportunity to participate in many big competitions and races, but this is the first time when they are full of enthusiasm in the hope of having darshan of Lord Ram.