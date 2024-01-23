Siblings from Rajasthan are Skating to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla Darshan

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Devotees from nooks and corners of India are planning to reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and worship Ram Lalla. These include a brother and sister from Ruchiyar village of the Jalore district in Rajasthan, who are skating to Ayodhya. The special thing is that one of them is just 12 years old and the other is only 8 years old.

The siblings have started their journey. Kailash Patel began from the Neelkanth Mahadev temple in his village. He studies in class 8. Whereas, his cousin Simran Patel, who will also skate to Ayodhya, studies in class 3.

Both of them were so obsessed with devotion to Lord Ram in their childhood that they insisted on going to Ayodhya while skating. Their kin obliged to the request of the kids and decided to go with them.

Simran and Kailash will reach Ayodhya Dham after covering a distance of 1,250 kilometres in around 12 to 13 days. The kids are also carrying a saffron flag in hand and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Simran said when she looked at the distance from her village to Ayodhya on 'Google', it was about 1250 kilometres and she decided to go there by skating. "Till now we have covered a distance of about 625 kilometres from Jalore to Jaipur," added Simran.

Kailash, on his part, said skating is his hobby and now he is skating taking the name of Lord Ram. Kailash's father Balaram is travelling with them in a car and is taking care of their comfort, food, drinks and safety.

"After hearing about the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla, my son Kailash and my niece Simran expressed great curiosity and insisted on going to Ayodhya while skating. They did not even eat food for a day and were crying. Initially, I did not agree but later gave them a go-ahead," Balaram added.

Their grandmother keeps chanting the name of Lord Ram in the house. These kids learned skating from a teacher for two months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday consecrated the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Ram Mandir is now open to devotees.