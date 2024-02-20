J&K: CRPF Rescues Snowbound Groom in South Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As Kashmir Valley was covered in a uniform blanket of white on Tuesday, the gently falling snowflakes erased the boundaries between the security forces and the civilians for a moment as CRPF personnel helped a snowbound groom reach his in-laws to take his bride home in once restive Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Unusual scenes were on display at Baran Pathri, a far-flung village in Pulwama's Tral as khaki clad CRPF personnel turned into virtual baratis doubling up as rescuers helping the groom Mukhtar Ahmed's horse proceed towards his in-laws' house to get his bride home.

Local sources told ETV Bharat that the wedding of Mukhtar Ahmad, son of Ghulam Hasan Poswal, a local from Baran Pathri, about twelve kilometers away from Tral town of Pulwama, was scheduled on Tuesday Feb 20. However, the fresh snowfall played a spoilsport, blocking roads and leaving the wedding party high and dry.

The distressed locals called the CRPF 180 Battalion's Mandurah camp after which a team of CRPF rescuers rushed to the spot to help the wedding party reach the bride's house. With the traditional horse looking out of place, the CRPF personnel offered the groom the armored vehicle, which otherwise evokes symbols of Kashmir conflict.

But the helpless groom had no conflict of interest as he readily hurried up to get inside the armored vehicle along with the baratis. Before the CRPF vehicle headed towards the bride's house for the welcome, gun totting CPRF personnel posed for the pictures with the groom with a strange smile.

The locals have appreciated the rescue operation of the CRPF's 180 Battalion's Mandurah camp. Speaking to the media on the special occasion, groom Mukhtar Ahmed thanked the CRPF. “After the heavy snowfall, I was afraid that I would not be able to reach my in-laws, but the CRPF played a key role in fulfilling my lifelong dream,” Mukhtar said.

Zakir, one of the baratis said that he is grateful to the CRPF from the bottom of his heart for helping them at such a crucial time. CRPF officer Ram Jath, who was leading the rescue operation, said that as soon as he received the call, he consulted senior officers and carried out the rescue operation.

Upper reaches of Kashmir valley on Tuesday Feb 20 woke up to a fresh blanket of snow, with the plains too covered in the blanket of white by the afternoon. The fresh snowfall has affected normal life in the valley, shutting roads and forcing cancellation of flights at the Srinagar airport.