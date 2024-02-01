Loading...

After Higher Reaches, Kashmir Plains Welcome Season's First Snowfall As Dry Spell Ends

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Fresh snowfall at ski resort Gulmarg

While higher reaches in the valley received moderate snowfall recently, the precipitation dodged plains but the wait has finally ended as the plains including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to a thin layer of snow bringing an end to the prolonged dry spell in the valley, reports ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud Din.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): After moderate snowfall at the higher reaches of Kashmir, plains too received season's first snowfall along with rains in the valley with people waking up to a thin white blanket on Thursday Feb 1. The fresh rain and snowfall has brought cheers on the faces of locals and tourists alike as it has ended the prolonged winter dry spell in the valley.

As per the forecast of the Meteorological Department, the first snowfall of this season was recorded in the plains of Kashmir Valley including Srinagar. While the higher reaches received the season's first snowfall three days ago, plains had to wait, which finally ended today. Besides rains and snowfall in the plains, the higher reaches too received a fresh bout of snowfall last night including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Doodhpathri bringing much to the delight of tourists.

An official said that more than 2 feet of snow has accumulated on the Srinagar-Leh highway. While the Jammu-Srinagar highway is through for vehicular traffic, heavy snowfall along the Mughal Road, which connects the Poonch and Rajouri districts with Kashmir has forced closure of the road owing to slippery conditions. Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of avalanches in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours due to bad weather conditions.

These districts include Doda, Poonch, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara. Kashmir valley had been reeling under a prolonged dry spell even during 'Chilai Kalan', the harshest period of winter in the valley which usually witnesses heavy snowfall. The fresh rains and precipitation bode well for the upcoming summers by ensuring a plentiful water supply both for agriculture and domestic use.

