Prolonged Dry Spell Ends in Kashmir as Valley Gets Much Awaited Winter Snow

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The harshest period of winter in Kashmir has finally ended on a pleasant note as the valley received the much awaited snowfall on the higher reaches even as plains received showers bringing an end to the prolonged dry spell and cheers on the faces of the locals as well as tourists alike.

Since Sunday morning, the valley's tourist spots of Gulmarg, Tangmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez and Sinthan Top received moderate snowfall much to the delight of tourism stakeholders. According to the local meteorological department official, the tourist resort of Sonamarg recorded around 13 inches of snow, while Sonamarg in central Kashmir and Gurez and Gulmarg, the ski resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla too were draped in a moderate white blanket of snow. The fresh snowfall in the valley was concentrated in north Kashmir while central Kashmir and south only witnessed showers.

Tourist resort Doodhpathri in central Kashmir's Budgam recorded only a few inches of fresh snowfall on Sunday. The Meteorological Department had already predicted that the upper reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam districts may receive light to moderate snowfall during the night of January 28 and 29.

There is a possibility of cloudy weather from 1st to 2nd February. Srinagar recorded an overnight minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while tourist destination Gulmarg recorded minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam recorded minus 0.7 degrees Celsius. Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a minimum night temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, Katra recorded 9 degrees Celsius, and Banihal recorded a minimum night temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was minus 5 degrees in Leh while Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.6 degrees. Chilai Kalan, the 40 days of severe winter in the Kashmir valley is ending on Jan 29. The fresh snowfall and showers has ended the prolonged dry spell, which was being considered as very alarming.

The precipitation has especially lifted the spirits of the tourism industry. “The snows have arrived. Paradise Beckons. Are you here yet?” the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department captioned the video of the fresh snowfall.