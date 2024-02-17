Jammu and Kashmir Braces For Fresh Spell of Rains and Snow

A view of snowclad meadow at Doodhpathri in J&K'S Budgam

An official of the Meteorological Department said that there was a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches on Feb 18 while on Feb 19 and 20, moderate snow was expected at most places in the region.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): After an end to the recent prolonged dry spell this winter, Kashmir valley is bracing for more rains and snow with the local Meteorological Department forecasting wet weather conditions in coming days. An official of the Meteorological Department said that there will be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches towards late night on Saturday Feb 17.

On Feb 18, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/ snow at most places with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of North, Northwestern, Central and South Kashmir, the Meteorological Department official said. On Feb 19-20, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at most places (plains and lower reaches) with possibility of heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Budgam, Shopian and Kulgam district, he added.

According to the Met official, on 21st of Feb, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon/late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter.

In Jammu Division, the Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow (over higher reaches) with thunder at many places on Feb 18. On 19th-20th Feb, there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning in plains of Jammu Division with light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar, the Met said.

On 21st of Feb, intermittent light to moderate snow/rain over many places till late afternoon/evening and gradual improvement thereafter, it added. Kashmir valley witnessed a prolonged dry spell this year, which ended with rains and first winter snow on January 29.

