'Misplaced, Misinformed and Unwarranted': India Reacts to US Remarks on CAA

New Delhi: After the US, the UN, and the Taliban expressed concerns over the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said vote bank politics should not determine views about a laudable initiative to help those in distress.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, the MEA spokesperson said, "As regards the US State Department's statement on the implementation of the CAA, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted." India's constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens and there are no grounds for any concern or treatment of minorities, he said.

This comes after the US State Department expressed concern about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11, saying it is closely monitoring the act – how the act will be implemented". The US said that respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles.

The MEA spokesperson further said, "As you are well aware, the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is an internal matter of India and is in keeping with India's inclusive traditions and a long-standing commitment to human rights. The act grants a safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before 31st December 2014. The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship, so this must be underlined".

Jaiswal reiterated that the law addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity, and supports human rights. As regards the US State Department's statement on the implementation of CAA, and there have been comments made by several others, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted.

"India's constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens. There are no grounds for any concern or treatment of minorities. Vote bank politics should not determine views about a laudable initiative to help those in distress", Jaiswal added. "Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions and the region's post-partition history are best not attempted. Partners and wellwishers of India should welcome the intent with which this step has been taken", the MEA pointed out.

The controversial law was highly criticised for excluding Muslims from the act but Home Minister Amit Shah said that CAA is meant to help minorities in those countries facing religious persecution. He said that Muslims from these countries are also free to apply for Indian citizenship under the existing laws. The centre also assured that the Indian Muslims need not worry as the CAA will not hamper their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community which enjoys equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) aims to protect individuals who have sought refuge in India due to religious persecution. It offers them a shield against illegal migration proceedings. To be eligible for citizenship, applicants must have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The law implemented by the center last week aims to grant citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the UN has also expressed concerns about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, calling the legislation fundamentally discriminatory. The Taliban’s head of political office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, said that any such law should be for all “irrespective of religion”.

Read More