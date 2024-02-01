Situation in Myanmar Has Direct Implications for India as Neighbouring Country: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the situation in Myanmar has direct implications for India as a neighbouring country, adding that New Delhi has been advocating for a complete succession of violence and Myanmar's transition towards inclusive federal democracy.

February 1, 2024 marks three years since the military junta in Myanmar violently took over the civilian government, dissolved the parliament, declared a state of emergency, and arrested nearly every prominent political leader, including Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are concerned about the deteriorating situation in Myanmar which has direct implications for us as a neighbouring country and friend of Myanmar".

He noted that India has been advocating for a complete succession of violence and Myanmar's transition towards inclusive federal democracy. "We want an early resolution of the issue and return of peace and stability in the country", said the MEA spokesperson.

India has time and again reiterated its position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar and called for a cessation of the violence and resolution of the conflict through constructive dialogue. New Delhi has regurgitated its call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar.

Ever since the conflict in 2021 in Myanmar, a large number of Myanmar nationals have taken refuge in India, which is another major concern when it comes to cross-border terrorism. Myanmar shares a long land border of over 1,600 Km with India as well as a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. Four north-eastern states - Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram share an international boundary with Myanmar.