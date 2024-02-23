India Urges Its Nationals in Moscow to Exercise Caution, Stay Away from Russia-Ukraine Conflict

India Urges Its Nationals in Russia to Exercise Caution, Stay Away from Ukraine Conflict

Following reports that Indian nationals were forced to fight along with Russian troops against Ukraine, MEA has asked Moscow to relieve the Indians. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Embassy has taken up the issue with Russian officials.

New Delhi: Amid reports of Indian nationals being caught in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday urged Indian nationals in Moscow to exercise due caution and stay away from the conflict. Also, MEA has asked Russia to relieve Indians who signed up for support jobs in the army.

The statement came following reports suggesting that Indians were hired as helpers and forced to fight alongside the Russians against Ukraine.

In response to media queries regarding Indians caught in conflict in Russia, MEA's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army”.

Jaiswal said that the Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge. “We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict”, Jaisal added.

According to sources, several Indians who had signed up as security helpers with the Russian military were forced to fight along with Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Indian nationals have also been stranded at several places along the Russia-Ukraine border, such as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Rostov-on-Dov, reports stated.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed India's "stable and friendly ties" with Russia and said that Moscow has never hurt the interests of New Delhi.

