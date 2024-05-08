ETV Bharat / international

US Student Visa Interview Dates Released. Check Here.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Representational picture
Representational picture(File)

According to a representative of the US consulate, the slots for the US student visa interviews will be made available for June slots in the third week of this month followed by July, and as per requirement for August. ETV Bharat has already reported that the US government has decided to release interview slots for student visa on a large scale.

Hyderabad: In a pleasing development for Indian students who want to pursue higher education in the US, the American government has released the student visa interview time slots till the 31st of this month. Students can book these slots online to attend interviews at the US Embassy in Delhi as well as consulate offices in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

As already reported by ETV Bharat on May 3, the US government has decided to release interview slots for student visas on a large scale this time. A representative of the US consulate told ETV Bharat that the slots will be made available in a phased manner. Interview dates will be released for June slots in the third week of this month, then for July, and as per requirement for August. The fall season of the semester academic year in America starts in August-September every year. In this season, a large number of students from Telugu states will be applying for admission to the universities in the US.

Registration Open on Sundays

As part of the visa process, the United States implements a fingerprinting process followed by a face-to-face interview. The American Embassy and all consulate offices are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. However, in view of the rush of students, slots have been allocated for registration of fingerprints on Saturdays and Sundays on the 19th and 26th of this month.

Tourist Visas in October?

Once the process of student visas is completed, tourist visa (B1, B2) slots will be available for the applicants. Officials expect the process of student visas to be completed by the last week of August or the second week of September. The tourist visa slots are expected to be issued in the last week of September or in October. The US presidential election will be held in November. The country plans to complete the tourist visa process earlier.

  1. Read more: US claims making 'huge push' to process more visa applications in India, calls it 'top priority'
  2. Wait time for US visitor's visa interview in India cut by 60 pc this year

TAGGED:

US STUDENT VISAUS TOURIST VISAUS STUDENT VISA DATESUS VISA INDIAN STUDENTSUS STUDENT VISA NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.