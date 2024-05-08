US Student Visa Interview Dates Released. Check Here.

Hyderabad: In a pleasing development for Indian students who want to pursue higher education in the US, the American government has released the student visa interview time slots till the 31st of this month. Students can book these slots online to attend interviews at the US Embassy in Delhi as well as consulate offices in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

As already reported by ETV Bharat on May 3, the US government has decided to release interview slots for student visas on a large scale this time. A representative of the US consulate told ETV Bharat that the slots will be made available in a phased manner. Interview dates will be released for June slots in the third week of this month, then for July, and as per requirement for August. The fall season of the semester academic year in America starts in August-September every year. In this season, a large number of students from Telugu states will be applying for admission to the universities in the US.

Registration Open on Sundays

As part of the visa process, the United States implements a fingerprinting process followed by a face-to-face interview. The American Embassy and all consulate offices are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. However, in view of the rush of students, slots have been allocated for registration of fingerprints on Saturdays and Sundays on the 19th and 26th of this month.

Tourist Visas in October?

Once the process of student visas is completed, tourist visa (B1, B2) slots will be available for the applicants. Officials expect the process of student visas to be completed by the last week of August or the second week of September. The tourist visa slots are expected to be issued in the last week of September or in October. The US presidential election will be held in November. The country plans to complete the tourist visa process earlier.