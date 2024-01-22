Third South Summit: MoS V Mureleedharan interacts with Indian diaspora in Uganda

Kampala (Uganda): On the sidelines of the Third South Summit, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, interacted with the Indian diaspora in Uganda and hailed them for their significant contribution and the unlimited trust and confidence they enjoy from the leadership.", "Taking to X, the minister shared about his interaction, saying,"Good to reconnect with Indian community in Uganda.

What sets the community apart in Uganda is their significant contribution and the unlimited trust & confidence they enjoy from the leadership. Encouraged them to continue their valuable efforts. "During the event, the members of the community also performed cultural dance and a young child gifted a pencil sketch to the minister.

"Commend young Soorya for the beautiful pencil sketch and appreciate community members from Uganda for splendid cultural performances,\" the minister posted on X.", "Separately, the minister also held a meeting with the foreign minister of Equatorial Guinea, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue and both leaders affirmed their desire to expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

FM Simeon Oyono Esono Angue of Equitorial Guinea and I had a good meeting on the sidelines of third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda. A strong desire on both sides to expand bilateral cooperation further, the minister posted on X.

Earlier yesterday, the minister actively participated in diplomatic discussions on the sidelines of the third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda.", "In a series of social media posts, Muraleedharan shared insights into his meetings with key representatives from Somalia, Oman, and Botswana. The minister had a 'good meeting" with the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jana.

Highlighting Jana's affinity for Hindi and India, Muraleedharan discussed various matters aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.", "Apart from these meetings, Muraleedharan attended the inaugural session of the Third South Summit, where the theme, \"Leaving No One Behind,\" resonated with India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the World is One Family.

Muraleedharan is on an official visit to the Ugandan capital, Kampala, from January 20-22, to participate in the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China (G-77), Ministry of External Affairs said earlier.", "During his visit, the minister will also deliver India's national statement and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, especially from the G-77 member states.

As per the official website of the Third South Summit, the Summit aims at boosting South-South cooperation, including in the areas of trade, investment, sustainable development, climate change, poverty eradication, and the digital economy.", "In Kampala, the 134 Member States will reiterate the message of solidarity, unity, and complementarity of the South and speak with a unified voice to achieve their common goals and objectives.

Read More