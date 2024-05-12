ETV Bharat / international

Seven Security Personnel Killed in Twin Attacks in Pakistan's North Waziristan

author img

By PTI

Published : May 12, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

Several security personnel were killed and two injured in two separate militant attacks on security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Representational Image(Photo - ETV Bharat Portal)

The attacks on security forces came after a private girls' school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan district on May 8.

Peshawar(Pakistan): At least seven security personnel have been killed and two injured in two separate militant attacks on security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said on Sunday.

Local officials said five security personnel were killed and two injured during the first attack that took place in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district, bordering Afghanistan, when an improvised explosive device went off targeting a bomb disposal unit on Saturday.

Militants opened fire on the forces soon after the blast triggered off, Dawn News quoted the official as saying. In another incident, militants stormed a security post in the Seeman area of the same district, killing two security personnel on Saturday, local authorities said.

They said the bodies of the security personnel and the injured were airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu. Security forces cordoned off the areas immediately after the attacks and launched search operations in the regions.

The two attacks come after, a private girls' school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan district on the night of May 8, police said. The police said the militants first tortured the watchman and later blew up two rooms of the school.

Similar attacks took place in May last year when two government schools for girls in Mirali had been blown up. No loss of life was reported in the incidents.

Read More

  1. IMF Warns of High Downside Risks for Pakistan's Economy
  2. 'PoK an Integral Part of India, No One Can Snatch It': Shah on Aiyar's 'Atom Bomb' Remark

TAGGED:

ATTACKS IN PAKISTANATTACKS IN NORTH WAZIRISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.