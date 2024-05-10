ETV Bharat / state

'PoK an Integral Part of India, No One Can Snatch It': Shah on Aiyar's 'Atom Bomb' Remark

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

Updated : May 10, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed its opponent party, Congress, over Mani Shankar Aiyar's recent remark on India's relations with Pakistan at a Jharkhand poll rally on Friday.
Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar triggered a controversy by saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it has atom bomb. Reacting to it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India, and no one can take it away.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally at Khunti in Jharkhand on Friday (ANI)

Khunti (Jharkhand): Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday slammed opposition Congress, over its senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's recent remark that India must give respect to Pakistan as it has an atom bomb.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah took a dig at the grand old party and said, "Today, Manishankar Aiyar is threatening us and the country, saying to respect Pakistan because they have atomic bombs. A few days ago, the leader of the same INDI bloc, Farooq Abdullah, said don't talk about Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) because they have an atomic bomb."

The Union Minister asserted that that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India, and no one can snatch it from us.

"Congress wants to scare us by talking about bombs, and these people have been raising question marks on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir," Shah further added.

However, Shah said the BJP's stand is clear. "Every inch of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) land belongs to India and should remain in India," the Lok Sabha member said.

During the rally, Shah also listed out the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last 10 years. Shah during election campaigning has been repeatedly hitting out at Congress and its leaders for their pro Pakistan stand.

Last Updated :May 10, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

