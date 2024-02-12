PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14 after UAE trip, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally supervised developments in the release of eight jailed former Indian naval personnel in Qatar. "We are gratified by Qatar's decision to release the Indians," he said. Seven of them returned to India on Monday morning.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Qatari capital Doha on February 14 after concluding his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates," he added. The Foreign Secretary said Modi and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, will hold wide-ranging talks to further expand bilateral ties.

PM Modi's visit to Qatar will provide an opportunity for the top leadership of the two countries to discuss ways to further deepen and strengthen our multifaceted partnership as well as exchange views on different regional and international issues of mutual importance, Kwatra noted.

Kwatra highlighted that this will be the second visit of PM Modi to Qatar, with the last one taking place in June 2016. There have been several high-level exchanges between India and Qatar in recent years. Earlier, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Doha in November 2022 and the then Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in June 2022. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also undertaken multiple visits to Qatar in the last three to four years, the Foreign Secretary said. (With agency inputs)