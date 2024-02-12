Release of Ex-Navy Personnel by Qatar is Big Diplomatic Win for India: BJP

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 31 minutes ago

BJP Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Monday asserted that the release of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel, who were handed down the death sentence by Qatar court is India's biggest 'diplomatic win'.

BJP Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Monday asserted that the release of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel, who were handed down the death sentence by Qatar court is India's biggest 'diplomatic win'.

New Delhi: Hours after eight Navy veterans jailed in Qatar on espionage charges were freed, the Bharatiya Janata Party termed the development a "big diplomatic win" for India. The eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel were freed by a Qatari court nearly three-and-a-half months after they were handed down death sentences in a case of suspected espionage.

"It seemed at one point in time it would be very difficult to make it happen. But they have come back safe and sound. That is great news for every Indian. It shows how much the words of the Indian foreign ministry and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) matter," BJP Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said on Monday. "It is a big diplomatic win for India. It shows how India has negotiated so well that we have our Navy veterans back," she said.

In a similar tone, Union Minister Smriti Irani also credited the government for the release of the former Navy personnel asserting that the protection of interests of Indians, wherever they may be, has been a priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Irani told reporters that the manner in which the Navy veterans have returned to India is due to the government's special efforts.

Referring to the evacuation of Indians at different points in time from Ukraine, Sudan and Nepal during crises, Irani said "ghar wapsi" and protection of interests of Indians, wherever they may be in the world, have been Prime Minister Modi's priority.

The Navy veterans were handed the death sentence by a Qatari court of First Instance in a case of suspected espionage on October 26 last year. The Navy veterans were working with the private company Al Dahra and they were first arrested in August 2022. The Court of Appeal in the Gulf nation on December 28 last year commuted the capital punishment of the eight Navy veterans and sentenced them to jail terms for varying durations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said seven of them have returned to India. It said India appreciates the decision by the Emir of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of the Indians.

Read More

  1. Cong Joins Entire Nation in Relief, Happiness: Ramesh on Qatar Releasing Ex-Navy Personnel
  2. Freed Navy Vets Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Praise PM Modi on Return from Qatar
  3. 8 Navy Veterans Jailed in Qatar on 'Espionage' Charges Released, 7 Return to India
Last Updated :31 minutes ago

TAGGED:

Ex Indian Navy personnel releaseShazia IlmiEight Navy Veterans ReleaseQatar release eight Navy personnel

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.