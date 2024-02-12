Cong Joins Entire Nation in Relief, Happiness: Ramesh on Qatar Releasing Ex-Navy Personnel

author img

By PTI

Published : 7 hours ago

Updated : 7 hours ago

Indian navy officials return to India ( File Photo)

The Indian National Congress has joined the nation in rejoicing the safe return of the Indian Navy personnel from Qatar after their close stint with the death sentence handed to them, linked to suspected espionage. Cong gen Sec Jairam Ramesh took to X to acknowledge the opposition joining in the celebrations of the veteran's return that was procured after intense deliberation and a major diplomatic win by the Ministry of External Affairs, India.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday expressed relief and happiness at Qatar releasing eight former Indian naval personnel nearly three and a half months after they were handed down death sentences, and it greeted them and their families. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said seven of them have returned to India. It said India appreciates the decision by the Amir of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of the Indians.

The Navy veterans were on October 26 last year given death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance in a case of suspected espionage. In a post on 'X', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress joins the entire nation in its relief and happiness that the eight former Indian Navy personnel earlier sentenced to death by a court in Qatar have been released and are back home."

"It sends its greetings and good wishes to them and their families," he said. The Court of Appeal in the Gulf nation on December 28 last year commuted the capital punishment of the eight Navy veterans and sentenced them to jail terms for varying duration. The Indian nationals, who worked with the private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August 2022. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

Read More

  1. Freed Navy Vets Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Praise PM Modi on Return from Qatar
  2. In Major Diplomatic Triumph, Qatar Frees Navy Veterans Jailed on 'Espionage' Charges
Last Updated :7 hours ago

TAGGED:

Congress joins the nationEx navy personnel releasedQatarNavy Officials

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.