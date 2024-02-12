Eight Ex-Navy Veterans Freed by Qatar: A Look at the Timeline of the Case

Hyderabad: In a major diplomatic victory for India, the eight Indians Navy veterans who were arrested in Doha in August 2022 in an espionage case have been released by Qatar bringing an end to 18 months of legal battles and diplomatic efforts. The eight Indian Navy officials incarcerated in Qatar are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

Let us have a look at the timeline of the case.

August 2022: Qatari authorities arrested former Indian naval officials, working in Dahra Global, on vague charges. Following a significant time of detainment, the Qatari officials said that the eight ex naval officials were spying on Qatar's secret submarine program for Israel. The incident came to the spotlight when the Indian Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) named it a "high priority" case.

September 2022: The primary bail plea of the imprisoned Indian officials was held a month after they were captured and kept in isolation and the plea was rejected. As indicated by reports, New Delhi had consular access to the eight prisoners and has attempted to secure their release, yet was told by Doha that the evidence suggests the former officials passed on intelligence to Israel. Qatari officials also claimed that they hold electronic proof of their involvement.

October 2022: On Oct 3, 2022, first consular access was granted to the eight ex-navy veterans.

March 2023: The Indian nationals had their first trial in the case in late March, 2023. The last bail of the Navy men was rejected by a Qatar court on March 15 last year. On March 25 last year, charges were filed against the 8 Navy veterans.

May, 2023: On May 30 last year, Dahra Global, in which the eight ex-Navy veterans were working, closed their operations.

June 2023: The second trial in the case was held in June last year.

October 2023: On Oct 1, 2023, India's ambassador in Doha and deputy head of mission met the under trial ex-Navy veterans. On Oct 26 last year, the eight Indian Naval personnel were given death punishment in Qatar by a local court.

November, 2023: On Nov 07, 2023, the Indian embassy in Doha secured additional consular access to the detainees, as announced by the MEA while on Nov 09, the legal team of the eight Indian Navy veterans filed an appeal against the death sentence handed to them by a Qatari court. On Nov 24 last year, a Qatari court accepted the appeal document on the sentencing of eight former Indian naval personnel to death.

December 2023: On Dec 07 last year, India's envoy in Qatar met eight Indian nationals sentenced to death, aiming to provide consular assistance. On Dec 28, a Qatari court reduced the death sentence awarded to eight former Indian Navy personnel in connection with an alleged espionage case. On Feb 12, all eight veterans of the Indian Navy were released by Doha, and seven of them returned to India ending 18 months of legal battles and diplomatic efforts.