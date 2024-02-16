Akasa Air Announces International Operations From March 28 With Mumbai to Doha Flight

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 36 minutes ago

Akasa Air on Friday announced the launch of its international operations from March 28 with Doha as its first overseas destination.

Doha will be the first foreign destination for Akasa Air when it begins operations abroad on March 28, the airline announced on Friday. Akasa Air is set to launch four nonstop flights per week on March 28, 2024, linking Mumbai and Doha.

New Delhi: Akasa Air on Friday announced the launch of its international operations from March 28 with Doha as its first overseas destination. Starting March 28, 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, and enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India.

With this, Akasa Air becomes the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record period of 19 months since its inception. Commenting on the announcement, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, the Akasa Air said, “We are delighted to announce our international operations with the launch of our first destination - Doha, to our growing network. The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism and commerce and strengthening bilateral ties.

"Akasa is built on a solid foundation of reliability, service excellence and the highest standards of safety in global aviation. We are proud of our remarkable growth since inception, which is also a testimony of the sheer potential of the Indian aviation industry. Our foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the world’s top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade”, he noted.

"We are driven by our purpose of connecting people, places, and cultures and will continue to augment our global footprint in the coming months. We are confident that travellers will enjoy the signature Akasa experience, and that we will emerge as the preferred carrier on the route”, he further said.

Since its launch in August 2022, Ace investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune and others.

Read More

  1. Flight Cancellations: Akasa Air Passengers Cry Foul Over Service Disruption, Airline Apologises
  2. Akasa Air Expands Network to J&K, Announces Daily Flights Between Mumbai and Srinagar

TAGGED:

India QatarDohaAkasa Air

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.