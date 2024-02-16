Akasa Air Announces International Operations From March 28 With Mumbai to Doha Flight

New Delhi: Akasa Air on Friday announced the launch of its international operations from March 28 with Doha as its first overseas destination. Starting March 28, 2024, Akasa Air will operate four non-stop flights a week, connecting Mumbai with Doha, and enhancing air connectivity between Qatar and India.

With this, Akasa Air becomes the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record period of 19 months since its inception. Commenting on the announcement, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, the Akasa Air said, “We are delighted to announce our international operations with the launch of our first destination - Doha, to our growing network. The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism and commerce and strengthening bilateral ties.

"Akasa is built on a solid foundation of reliability, service excellence and the highest standards of safety in global aviation. We are proud of our remarkable growth since inception, which is also a testimony of the sheer potential of the Indian aviation industry. Our foray into Qatar marks the next phase of growth as we continue our journey towards becoming one of the world’s top 30 airlines by the turn of this decade”, he noted.

"We are driven by our purpose of connecting people, places, and cultures and will continue to augment our global footprint in the coming months. We are confident that travellers will enjoy the signature Akasa experience, and that we will emerge as the preferred carrier on the route”, he further said.

Since its launch in August 2022, Ace investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune and others.

