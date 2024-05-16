ETV Bharat / state

Swati Maliwal's First Reaction After 'Assault': 'Gave My Statement to Police, BJP Should Not Do Politics'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday broke her silence over the alleged assault on her, saying she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police and the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident.
AAP MP Swati Maliwal(ANI Photo)

The Delhi Police recorded the statement of AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on her by an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In a post on X, Maliwal confirmed the same and asked BJP "not to do politics on the incident".

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday broke her silence over the alleged assault on her, saying she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police and the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident.

Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her.

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She said crucial elections are going on now, and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are. "There is a special request to the BJP people not to do politics on this incident," she said in the same post.

A two-member team of the Delhi Police recorded her statement Thursday at her residence in Central Delhi. According to an officer, Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the chief minister's residence on Monday. The officer said with Maliwal's statement recorded, police might register an FIR in connection with the matter.

The BJP attacked Kejriwal after he refused to comment on the Maliwal "assault" matter during a press conference in Lucknow. He was flanked by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh. Kejriwal avoided a question on the issue and it was fielded by Singh who said his party has already made its stand clear on the issue.

On Tuesday, at a press conference in Delhi, Singh had accepted that Kumar had "misbehaved" with Maliwal. When Kejriwal was avoiding the question, Yadav took the microphone and said, "There are more important things than that". (Agency inputs)

Swati Maliwal 'Assault': Kejriwal Dodges Questions; NCW Summons His PA; Delhi Police Visits 'Victim' MP's Home

