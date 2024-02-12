Flight Cancellations: Akasa Air Passengers Cry Foul Over Service Disruption, Airline Apologises

New Delhi: Akasa airline is back in the news after air passengers took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration after several of the Akasa flights got cancelled on Sunday and some more on Monday.

Taking it to X (formally Twitter), Tarun Jain who booked his flight from Bagdogra (West Bengal) to Mumbai for Sunday expressed disappointment after he got to know at the airport that the flight had been cancelled.

"#QP1386 #Akasa @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia Flight cancelled got to know at #Airport. Offering refunds only. Pax having interview in Mumbai. Please intervene. Give a #solution as it has become the norm of the industry(sic)", tweeted Tarun Jain. Similarly, another X user Abhi expresses his frustration after Mumbai to Delhi flight got cancelled on Sunday.

"Booked Mum-Dli QP1120 11Feb, 20 days prior ₹5400, @AkasaAir cancelled it 2Hr b4 departure. Refund ₹4900. Had to book another flight ₹8500. Loss=₹3600. @JM_Scindia you got your taxes..what abt us? Shouldn't compensation #dynamic ? Better drop #akasaair frm ur app @Cleartrip(sic)" tweeted Abhi.

Akasa airline in its response today expressed its inconvenience and in a statement said that "We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to the cancellation of some flights on February 11-12, 2024. This was an aberration and as India’s most on time airline we continue to strive to provide our customers with a highly reliable offering."

It is pertinent to note here that this is not for the first time that passengers have complained about this airline’s flight cancellations and other related services. Earlier, there were issues related to shortage of pilots which led to disruptions as the airline had sued the Pilots for 'unethical exit' last year for leaving the airline without serving the notice period. Akasa's Vinay Dubey had earlier said that the airline has enough pilots (close to 600).