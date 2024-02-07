Akasa Air Expands Network to J&K, Announces Daily Flights Between Mumbai and Srinagar

Srinagar: In a strategic move to strengthen its domestic presence, Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing low-cost airline, has announced the addition of Srinagar as its 20th destination.

Commencing operations on 1st March 2024, the airline will connect Mumbai, the financial capital, with Srinagar, often referred to as the 'Paradise on Earth.' The move is aimed at meeting the increasing air travel demand between these two cities.

Travellers can book their flights on Akasa Air's official website, Android and iOS app, or through various leading online travel agencies (OTAs). The daily flights are anticipated to cater to a diverse range of passengers, including both business and leisure travellers," the spokesman said in a statement.

Srinagar, known for its picturesque mountains and enchanting valleys, has experienced a consistent rise in travel demand over the years. Akasa Air's entry into the region is expected to enhance connectivity, boost trade, and promote tourism. With this expansion, the airline seamlessly connects Mumbai to 13 cities across India.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air expressed excitement about the announcement, stating, "Srinagar, our 20th destination, has witnessed an uptick in domestic and international tourism. Our flight launch will further boost economic activity in the region. Akasa Air is in growth mode and has achieved a milestone of adding 20 destinations to our network in just 17 months of operations, becoming the fastest-growing airline in the history of Indian aviation."

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder, and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, added, "We are super excited to bring the Akasa experience to Srinagar, a city with immense tourism and commercial significance. Our industry-leading products and services, such as Pets on Akasa and Café Akasa, have made a positive impact, creating a warm, friendly, and inclusive travel experience."

Akasa Air has introduced several quality products and differentiated services to ensure a comfortable flying experience. The new aircraft offers ample legroom, high comfort, and USB ports in a majority of the fleet for passengers to charge their devices on the go. Café Akasa, the onboard meal service, provides an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including industry-first options such as Kombucha.

In an effort to make travel inclusive, Akasa Air has introduced safety instructions and onboard menu cards in Braille for persons with visual impairment. Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 6.3 million passengers and connects with 20 cities across India.

The Mumbai-Srinagar route's flight schedule includes daily non-stop flights, with QP 1637 departing from Mumbai at 10:40 and arriving in Srinagar at 13:20, and QP 1638 departing from Srinagar at 13:55 and arriving in Mumbai at 17:00.

Akasa Air, committed to being socially responsible, has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines, emphasizing environmental sustainability with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.