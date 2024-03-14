418 Kidney Stones Extracted From 60-Year-Old Patient In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The doctors of the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Somajiguda removed 418 stones from the kidney of a man who was admitted to the hospital with a serious illness on Wednesday. A 60-year-old man was admitted to AINU Hospital with kidney damage. After various tests, he was found to have a large number of kidney stones

The team of doctors Dr. K. Purnachandra Reddy, Dr. Gopal, and Dr. Dinesh decided to do the surgery. Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) is a minimally invasive procedure without any incision. A miniature camera and laser probes are inserted through tiny holes to remove the stones. Doctors said that around 418 stones were taken out. Later, he was discharged as his kidney function improved. The whole process took about two hours. Doctors advised the patient to take less salt and drink enough water to maintain kidney health.

March 14 also marks the World Kidney Day, observed to spread awareness among people about kidney. Often people are unaware of the internal organs of the body. And when the problem increases, They reaches the doctor. As a result, kidney failure becomes a threat. Such a guarantee requires that certain precautions be taken from time to time. So that the kidneys stay healthy and you too.

Kidney is one of the most important organs of our body, it plays an important role in cleaning the blood, maintaining the proper balance of chemicals and fluids in the blood. Health experts say that kidney diseases can have a negative effect on overall health. It can also be the cause of increasing toxicity in the body, so it is important that everyone should continue to take measures to keep the kidneys healthy. Controlling blood sugar and blood pressure along with proper diet and lifestyle are considered to be the most important to keep the kidneys healthy.