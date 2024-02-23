'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

Hyderabad: In a suspected kidney selling racket, the Telangana Criminal Investigation Department has registered a case against a gang allegedly running a racket of selling human organs after identifying the victims in need on the Telegram App, sources said on Friday.

It is learnt that the Telangana CID has registered a case under Sections 18 and 19 of the Human Organs Transplantation-1994 Act based on a complaint received by a social activist about advertisements on social media. The case was registered after the state Criminal Investigation Department received a complaint by a social activist in this regard.

In his complaint, the social activist said that unidentified persons were stalking people through a channel on the Telegram app. The activist further alleged that the gang conspired to identify the victims who needed kidneys and added them to the channel on the Telegram app. The activist alleged that the said gang might be involved in clandestine racket selling kidneys in lieu of huge amounts of money.

It was not known whether the police have received any official complaints by victims in this regard.

Several kidney rackets have been exposed in the state in the past. The fresh allegations come days after the Telangana Criminal Investigation Department claimed to have busted a gang offering kidneys with UPI payment option. Similar rackets have come to light in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates along with CID.

The Telangana police have identified the gangs involved in sale of kidneys to Sri Lanka for transplantation. The CID had last year filed a charge sheet in a kidney racket case which came to light in 2016.