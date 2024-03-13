Bengaluru: Cyber Thugs Steal Rs 6 Lakh from a Person Who Tried to Sell His Kidney Online

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A case has come to light that a person who was about to sell his kidney due to financial problems was cheated by cyber criminals of 6 lakh rupees. Srinivas, who works as an accountant in a chartered accountant's office, is the victim of this fraud. He was troubled by creditors and thought that he should take good care of his old mother at home. So, Srinivas was ready to sell his kidney.

He went online to sell his kidney. After doing a search on a website about this, he gave a mobile number asking anyone who needs an urgent kidney to contact him. He also updated about blood group and health background.

Noticing this, the cyber fraudsters called him and made him believe that they would pay two crore rupees if the kidney was given. They also gave him a mobile contact number and talked on WhatsApp call. The fraudsters told the victim about some initial payments to be made by him. They cheated Srinivas by getting Rs 6 lakh from him step by step by asking him to pay in this process.

Srinivas, who was cheated in this regard, lodged a complaint with the Sen Police Station, City Center Division, and the police registered a case. Investigation is on.