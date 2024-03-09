Supernumerary Kidney Found in Body of Retired Cop; Only 100 Such Registered Cases in World

Tikamgarh : Khalil Mohammad, a retired police inspector, has become a topic of discussion in the city these days. He is found to have not two but three kidneys in his body. A sports lover and a football player, he did not know about his condition till he felt a strange pain in the stomach and a tingling and burning sensation while urinating.

At first, considering it to be a normal problem, he kept getting treatment. But when he did not get relief, he consulted a specialist doctor in Jhansi and found out that he had three kidneys in his body. In medical terminology, it is called supernumerary kidney and experts say that in the history of medical science, less than 100 such cases have been registered across the world.

Khalil Mohammad, resident of Lakkhadkhana of Tikamgarh city, is 64 years old. Even after retirement, he remained active in sports to keep himself fit. Once he was playing football and suddenly he started having strange pain in his stomach. Gradually, tingling sensation spread in his body and burning sensation while urinating.

He consulted a doctor and took medicine for heartburn and burning sensation, but he did not get relief. Then he told his family doctor Anurag Jain about the problem, who took him to a specialist doctor. After several tests, it was found that Khalil Mohammad has three kidneys and due to this he is experiencing pain and burning sensation during urination. During investigation, it was found that he had two kidneys on the right side and one kidney on the left side of his body.

After the diagnosis, the doctor advised him to take precautions. To avoid pain due to the third kidney, Khalil Mohammad has been asked not to bend down. To avoid tingling and burning sensation during urination, he has been advised to drink more water and he drinks 6 to 7 liters of water daily. However, cycling and running are all done as before.

On this, kidney transplant surgeon Dr. Rohit Namdev said: "If there are more than two kidneys, then it is called supernumerary kidney. In the history of medical science, less than 100 such cases have been recorded so far in the world. Due to the kidney being in the second position, there are chances of stone formation. There is a possibility of blockage in the urinary tract and frequent infections.''

Dr. Rohit Namdev further said that CT scan should be done to see whether the supernumerary kidney is working or not and whether there are stones or infections. If there is a stone, surgery may be required and if there is infection and it is normal, then the whole decision depends on seeing the report, he said. "I would advise that the affected patient get a medical examination. In these cases, detailed investigation should be done including imaging study, sonography and CT scan and all other tests should be done and treatment should be done on the basis of these reports," he said.