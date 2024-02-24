WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's Electrifying, Unmatched Fandom Witnessed yet Again

Hyderabad: Celebrated as the ultimate superstar of the nation, Shah Rukh Khan possesses an unparalleled level of fame that transcends boundaries. His immense fan base not only adores him in India but also internationally. This undying love for him was evident during the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL), where the crowd's enthusiastic welcome showcased his captivating presence.

The opening ceremony of the WPL, which took place on February 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was lit up by Khan's appearance, much to the joy of his ardent followers. A viral picture that circulated online displayed fans proudly exhibiting a banner declaring their sole reason for attending the event- that was to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The banner read, "Match ke liye nahi, SRK ke liye aaen hain."

A video that surfaced online showed the Dunki actor greeting the audience at the stadium with a 'namaste' and a 'salaam' as he walked by, sparking cheers and applause from the thrilled spectators. He captivated the audience by beginning the ceremony with his famous dialogue, "Party Pathan ke ghar par rakhoge to mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega," receiving thunderous applause from the crowd.

King Khan's dynamic dance performances caught the attention on social media, particularly his moves in songs like 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from the films Pathaan and Jawaan respectively. SRK's energy lit up the stage as he danced alongside the captains of several WPL teams, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike.