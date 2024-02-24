WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's Electrifying, Unmatched Fandom Witnessed yet Again

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 26 minutes ago

WPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Fans 'Came to Catch a Glimpse of Him, Not the Match'

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans with a 'namaste' and a 'salaam' at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League. A visual, which has surfaced online shows fans holding a banner that displays their primary reason for attending the event.

Hyderabad: Celebrated as the ultimate superstar of the nation, Shah Rukh Khan possesses an unparalleled level of fame that transcends boundaries. His immense fan base not only adores him in India but also internationally. This undying love for him was evident during the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL), where the crowd's enthusiastic welcome showcased his captivating presence.

The opening ceremony of the WPL, which took place on February 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was lit up by Khan's appearance, much to the joy of his ardent followers. A viral picture that circulated online displayed fans proudly exhibiting a banner declaring their sole reason for attending the event- that was to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The banner read, "Match ke liye nahi, SRK ke liye aaen hain."

A video that surfaced online showed the Dunki actor greeting the audience at the stadium with a 'namaste' and a 'salaam' as he walked by, sparking cheers and applause from the thrilled spectators. He captivated the audience by beginning the ceremony with his famous dialogue, "Party Pathan ke ghar par rakhoge to mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega," receiving thunderous applause from the crowd.

King Khan's dynamic dance performances caught the attention on social media, particularly his moves in songs like 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from the films Pathaan and Jawaan respectively. SRK's energy lit up the stage as he danced alongside the captains of several WPL teams, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike.

READ MORE

  1. Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Others to Perform at WPL Opening Ceremony
  2. Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: SRK, Nayanthara Bag Top Honours; Check out Winners List
  3. With Pathaan 2 and Pathaan Vs Tiger, SRK to Continue His Romance with Action

TAGGED:

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan fansShah Rukh Khan at WPLWPL opening ceremony

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.